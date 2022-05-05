Search

05 May 2022

Over 2,000 Leitrim volunteers joined the National Spring Clean 2022 campaign

Boot filled with recyclables collected during Leitrim National Spring Clean

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 May 2022 11:00 AM

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has been highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem. 

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.  

Almost 50 groups from Leitrim registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year making #SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.  Over 2,000 Leitrim volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county

Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter. Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long!

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with The National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbors or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together. 


National Spring Clean, Chairperson, Michael John O’Mahony, added:  “The work and efforts of volunteers, groups and Local Authorities all over the country for National Spring  Clean in 2022 has been truly amazing. A big thank you to everyone who made it such a success; in fact the most successful National Spring since the first National Spring Clean in 1999! Go raibh mile maith agaibh go leir."

You can still play your part:

•    When you are out for a walk, visiting a park or a beach, do a quick #2minutestreetclean or a #2minutebeachclean  

•     Avoid single-use plastic when possible, by choosing more sustainable alternatives, such as reusable bottles and coffee cups, cotton bags, metal straws, etc…  

•     Don’t litter and if a bin is overflowing, keep your waste until you find a waste to dispose of it properly  

•     If you can’t reduce or reuse, recycle; know where and how to recycle all types of waste.  

•     Recent statistics show that, in Ireland, discarded cigarette butts make up for 60% of litter on the streets. Always bin your butt!   

•    Make sure to bin your chewing gum when you’re done to avoid a €150 gum littering fine and keep our streets clean!  

Local News

