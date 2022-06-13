HSE encourages Leitrim men to accept a mission during Men’s Health Week 2022

Today (Monday, 13th June), the HSE is encouraging men to take action as Men’s Health Week 2022 (MHW) kicks off.

The theme for MHW 2022 in Ireland is ‘Mission isPossible’, and the call to action is ‘The Action Starts With You’ Focusing on asking everyone (men themselves, service providers and policymakers) to take on realistic and achievable ‘missions’ (tasks, actions, goals and objectives) which will improve men’s health.

Running to Sunday 19th June (Father’s Day), this annual celebration aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems, support men and boys to live healthier lives, and encourage them to seek help or treatment at an early stage. In recent years, a broad range of research has highlighted the challenges which face males in Ireland and further afield.

Many of the key statistics, highlighted in the ‘Men’s Health in Numbers’ publications, show that:

Men continue to die, on average, younger than women do.

Poor lifestyles (including smoking, drinking, diet and lack of exercise) are responsible for a large proportion of chronic diseases.

Males have higher death rates than women for almost all of the leading causes of death, and at all ages.

Men’s mental health needs are often under the radar and remain unmet.

Late presentation to health services can lead to a number of problems becoming untreatable.

In Ireland, Men’s Health Week has grown in popularity over the last number of years, with many organisations and individuals lending their support in order to highlight the different health and wellbeing topics discussed over the week. HSE Health & Wellbeing as a key funder of the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland, the body that co-ordinates Men’s Health week, are proud to be associated with this initiative.

Local and national events for day of Men’s Health Week 2022 will focus on a specific issue:

Monday 13th June: Mental fitness

Tuesday 14th June: Prevention is better than cure

Wednesday 15th June: Food for thought

Thursday 16th June: Rethink your drink

Friday 17th June: Trash the ash

Saturday 18th June: Let’s get physical - be more than a sports spectator

Sunday 19th June: Fathers - can make wonderful things possible for their kids

As part of Men’s Health Week every “Dad and Lad” in Ireland are encouraged to take part in their local parkrun on Saturday, June 18th at 9.30 am. Parkrun, a HSE, Health & Wellbeing funded organisation, are encouraging men and boys of all ages to join their local free weekly parkrun - and either walk, run or volunteer.

There are parkruns dotted all over Cavan, Donegal, Sligo and Roscommon and in neighbouring counties so it will not be hard to find a parkrun close to your home.

Register on www.parkrun.ie for your free local event. Registration is completely free and only needs to be done once, whether you intend to walk, jog, run, or volunteer. Simply complete the registration form, print your barcode and head down to your local event. There are 130 events around the country to choose from and you can find your nearest parkrun using our event map.