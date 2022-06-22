Search

22 Jun 2022

ADORABLE: Leitrim Animal Welfare called in to help orphaned hoglets

ADORABLE: Leitrim Animal Welfare called in to help orphaned hoglets

The spiky pair will be released back here in Leitrim once they are old enough to fend for themselves

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Jun 2022 2:17 PM

Leitrim Animal Welfare recently brought two orphaned baby hedgehogs - known as hoglets - to Dooletter Wildlife Rescue. They will be released back to their home in Leitrim when they are big enough to survive on their own. The cute pair were seen wandering without their mother for more than three days and were fed by a kind individual in the hope their mother would return. Unfortunately she didn't reappear and Leitrim Animal Welfare were contacted for assistance.

In a post on the Leitrim Animal Welfare Facebook page the group noted: ""The two hoglets came from a back garden where it was noted the family of hedgehogs had lived in this area for a couple of decades and the owners took great care of keeping them safe & comfy, by creating a pile of stacked sticks where the mother would feed and keep her hoglets warm.

"It is very unusual for hedgehogs to be seen outside for long periods during the day, as they are nocturnal creatures. They can also get a condition called 'Fly Strike' where flies lay eggs on the hedgehogs which is very detrimental to their health. So if you notice a lot of flies around a hedgehog, (or if it is) staggering around and/or appearing sick or injured, contact your local animal/wildlife rescue and/or a vet."

Leitrim Animal Welfare said they were very impressed by the facilities at Dooletter Wildlife Rescue: "We also got to see the amazing work they do and all the orphaned/sick wildlife that are receiving the best care possible such as Boo, the friendly ferret, crows, starlings, house martins, fox cubs, donkeys, ponies, baby red squirrels and more!"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media