Five ways to give your lawn a summer glow-up

With the days getting brighter and the evenings getting longer, we all want to get out and enjoy our gardens. Although to make sure your lawn is up to scratch, it may require a little TLC. David Truby, Managing Director of Greensleeves, gives his top tips to help your lawn flourish this summer so you can kick back, relax, and really enjoy the good weather.

When looking to give your lawn a summer glow-up, depending on the month, the treatments you use can change drastically. For example, in the early stages of summer – May to June - your lawn really starts to come alive, and you will probably begin using your garden for things like BBQs and parties. At this time of the year, our core treatment focuses on ensuring your lawn has all the things it needs to grow lusciously thick and verdant throughout the season.

Towards the end of the summer months, blazing sun on top of increased use can sap the colour from your lawn, leaving it looking a little sorry for itself if not properly cared for. At this time of the year, people should focus on giving their lawn everything it needs to ensure it stays looking its absolute best in the heat.

Feed your lawn!

Fertilising your lawn is a crucial way to increase its vigour, improve the grass’s health and give it the leg-up it needs to develop into a rich, deep, green colour. However, fertilising in the summer can come with an element of risk if you do not know what you are doing. As the summer usually brings hotter weather, drier conditions, and prolonged periods of drought, your grass can be susceptible to fertiliser burn. To avoid this, I recommend waiting for a rainy day, then fertilising once the grass has dried off. To combat the issue of scorched grass, at Greensleeves, we designed a specially formulated scorch-resistant fertiliser to give your grass the boost it needs to flourish over the summer months.

Water, water, water

If there are periods of prolonged heat (fingers crossed), it is vital to keep your lawn hydrated. A lack of water will result in a yellow, straw-like lawn that can take months to repair. If you want to keep your lawn green during this time. It may be necessary to water your lawn instead of relying on a daily sprinkling, we recommend giving the whole lawn a deep soaking a couple of times a week.

Be mindful of how you water your lawn, especially during a drought, because this can have a considerable impact on the health of your grass. I recommend watering your lawn in the early morning to allow the grass to absorb the required amount of water and let the sun evaporate the excess water. Watering at midday when the sun is at its hottest will cause water to evaporate quickly, without reaching the grassroots and leaving it until the evening will increase the risk and severity of disease such as red thread .

Allow your lawn to aerate

Aeration can be an excellent complement to your summer lawn treatment. Aeration allows water, air and nutrients to reach the grass root where it is needed while also combating soil compaction. You should use either hollow tine or spiking techniques for optimal grass health. Hollow tine aeration uses a machine to drive hollow spikes into the lawn, which remove small plugs of soil and thatch. The principle of spiking is the same, although it is a less intensive method of aeration. Both treatments help nutrients, air and water reach the grass root, which helps your grass use water more efficiently.

Fungus watch

Many people believe that lawn fungus is just an autumn concern; however, it can also be prevalent over the summer. Caused by things like mulch, lawn fungus such as red thread can be catastrophically damaging and spread like wildfire if left untreated. When dealing with fungus, first identify what your problem is and decide the best course of action. Some fungi may need a more aggressive treatment than others. Some treatments to combat fungus are scarification, aeration or overseeding. Nevertheless, if you think your lawn is suffering from a suspected case of lawn fungus, the best way to beat it is to discuss your options with your local lawn care expert.

Crackdown on weeds

Whilst we are busy enjoying the warm weather during the summer months, so are weeds. In fact, the heat may cause common weeds to germinate and spread. Not only do weeds look unsightly, but they also leach nutrients from your lawn. So, to achieve a luscious lawn this summer, you should make it your goal to eliminate all unwanted plant life from your lawn.

The difficult-to-control weeds that often appear during summer, such as white clover, yarrow, lesser trefoil and woodrush, are best treated when they are actively growing. Hand weeding can be a very difficult task and, in some cases, such as dandelions, can worsen the weed problem. At Greensleeves, we use an exclusive herbicide that contains more than one active ingredient and will kill a broad range of lawn weeds.

If you do not have the knowledge, time or experience to look after your lawn this summer, you can always rely on the services of a professional lawn care company. Local experts know how to identify common weeds and how to remove them. It will save you time, energy, and often money. For further information about Greensleeves and how they can help you with your lawn care, visit www.greensleeves.uk.com