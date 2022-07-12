Overhaul of Irish TV licence system coming

The current TV licence system will be maintained but overhauled to make it more equitable, relevant and sustainable.

The announcement was made at the publication of the report of the Future of Media Commission today, which was tasked with examining funding models and challenges for the media sector.

The report recommends replacing the licence fee with exchequer funding but the Government says it will keep the current system "in order to maintain a direct link between media and the public they serve, and to minimise the risk of actual or perceived political interference in media independence".

The commission's report contains a total of 50 recommendations and the Government says it will adopt, in principle, 49 of them.

A new Media Fund will be established to support the wider media and journalism sector at local, regional and national levels, and will be open to broadcast, print and online media.

The report also recommends a number of other actions to help ensure greater equality, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in the media sector.

Coimisiún na Meán, the new regulator, will have a key role in setting industry standards, and eligibility for public funding will be conditional on adherence to these standards.

The commission also recommends that environmental sustainability standards could be considered as part of future funding eligibility criteria.

The Future of Media Commission, established by Government in September 2020, was tasked with developing recommendations on sustainable public funding and other supports to ensure media in Ireland remains viable, independent and capable of delivering public service aims.

The Commission was also asked to make specific recommendations in relation to RTÉ's financing.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "The Government is determined to do everything we can to ensure that Ireland's media continues to deliver high quality public service content at local, regional and national levels."

The Taoiseach added that the Government wants to reform defamation laws and are actively pursuing this.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision to maintain but overhaul the licence fee "is the correct one".

"It guarantees a dedicated and more secure funding stream for public service broadcasting and ensures that funding for the public service is ring-fenced," Mr Varadkar said.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said a technical group will examine the overhaul of the TV licence system and it will report back to her in November.