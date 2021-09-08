Search

08/09/2021

Leitrim's Sr Elizabeth Hartigan celebrates her diamond jubilee

Leitrim's Sr Elizabeth Hartigan celebrates her diamond jubilee

Sister Elizabeth Hartigan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Sister Elizabeth Hartigan from Lisdrumfarna, Kilnagross Co Leitrim, affectionately known as Pansy, celebrates her Diamond Jubilee today, September 8.
Elizabeth made her profession as a Sister of Our Lady of the Missions (RNDM) in 1961.
Responding to a call to join an International Religious Missionary Congregation of Sisters was not an accident of destiny but a vocation given by God, and she says it is an honour to be alive to tell the story and to celebrate sixty years of a life well lived with a wide global experience, in a world that has changed profoundly over the years.


Elizabeth spent almost all her 60 years outside her native country, as a missionary, and it is only in very recent years she returned to Ireland to live.
Throughout the years Pansy visited her late parents and family for holidays and other family celebrations and was known for her bubbly personality and positive attitude to life.
Like a tree planted near running water, putting down deep roots, spreading out wide branches and witnessing a quiet story of strong faith, throughout her life journey she gladly accepted the responsibilities of her religious consecration and shared in its missionary life as gift in freedom and love as she perceived God’s concern for the earth and all its people.
Elizabeth spent many years in the UK in education both teaching and as principal.


She says she treasures and is grateful for the enriching and valuable experience of many years working with physically and mentally challenged adults and in leadership roles in team ministry.


She was privileged to be part of the RNDM General Leadership Team of the Congregation in Rome for twelve years and to have an opportunity to visit the twenty-three countries where the Sisters live and work. (Website: www.rndm.org)
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings Sr Elizabeth will celebrate her Diamond Jubilee privately with her community Sisters in The Notre Dame, Our Lady of The Missions Convent, Churchtown, Dublin.
Elizabeth expresses appreciation and gratitude to family, congregation, friends and all who touched her life over the years.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media