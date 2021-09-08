Leitrim's Sr Elizabeth Hartigan celebrates her diamond jubilee

Sister Elizabeth Hartigan from Lisdrumfarna, Kilnagross Co Leitrim, affectionately known as Pansy, celebrates her Diamond Jubilee today, September 8.

Elizabeth made her profession as a Sister of Our Lady of the Missions (RNDM) in 1961.

Responding to a call to join an International Religious Missionary Congregation of Sisters was not an accident of destiny but a vocation given by God, and she says it is an honour to be alive to tell the story and to celebrate sixty years of a life well lived with a wide global experience, in a world that has changed profoundly over the years.



Elizabeth spent almost all her 60 years outside her native country, as a missionary, and it is only in very recent years she returned to Ireland to live.

Throughout the years Pansy visited her late parents and family for holidays and other family celebrations and was known for her bubbly personality and positive attitude to life.

Like a tree planted near running water, putting down deep roots, spreading out wide branches and witnessing a quiet story of strong faith, throughout her life journey she gladly accepted the responsibilities of her religious consecration and shared in its missionary life as gift in freedom and love as she perceived God’s concern for the earth and all its people.

Elizabeth spent many years in the UK in education both teaching and as principal.



She says she treasures and is grateful for the enriching and valuable experience of many years working with physically and mentally challenged adults and in leadership roles in team ministry.



She was privileged to be part of the RNDM General Leadership Team of the Congregation in Rome for twelve years and to have an opportunity to visit the twenty-three countries where the Sisters live and work. (Website: www.rndm.org)

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings Sr Elizabeth will celebrate her Diamond Jubilee privately with her community Sisters in The Notre Dame, Our Lady of The Missions Convent, Churchtown, Dublin.

Elizabeth expresses appreciation and gratitude to family, congregation, friends and all who touched her life over the years.