Who is buying houses in Leitrim and Roscommon?

2017 saw a continued recovery in the property market. But, who is buying these homes in Leitrim and Roscommon.

It’s great to see that we have native Owner Occupiers dominating the market for larger homes in most towns and villages in our area. These are people that are working in this region and most have local connections. Most have been renting, some are trading up from smaller properties and many are returning from abroad to set up their young families in their home counties. Australia, Dubai, Canada & the U.K. are the most frequent origins.



Rural standalone properties, farm houses, cottages and more stately homes have an even broader appeal. According to Joe Brady of REA Brady, they find buyers for most of these properties in the USA & U.K. but can also report that in 2017 they have had buyers from France, South Africa, Dubai, UAE, Germany & Canada.



“Marketing to these international buyers is critically important to getting best results for Sellers”.



Smaller properties in towns are also experiencing an uplift. Many are being picked up by local investors to provide Rental Accommodation.



First Time buyers are also very active in this space and many local residents of Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian origin (who have decided to make Ireland their permanent home) are buying in this sector.



REA Brady report that this is a very active and vibrant part of our local property market with Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle, Elphin, Drumshanbo and Dromod all benefiting.



Mr. Brady says that the last quarter of 2017 has proved to be very busy with November equalling April for sales. As a result REA Brady in Carrick on Shannon are eager to take on new listings in the early part of 2018 and have many willing and able buyers from at home and abroad registered with them.