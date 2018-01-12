Match funding for new Fenagh footpath is being provided by Leitrim County Council

Leitrim County Council is providing match funding for the construction of a concrete footpath along the R202 in Fenagh village.

Cllr Caillian Ellis confirmed the news this morning with www.leitrimobserver.ie

"I am delighted with this news. the community has been looking for this footpath to be constructed for health and safety reasons for quite some time now. There are a lot of new houses with families who walk their children to school and they need to be able to travel safely," he said.

"The local community would not have been able to come up with the match funding without this kind of assistance so this is very welcome news."

The footpath is being constructed under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2017.