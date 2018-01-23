Home Energy Saving Kits available to borrow in local libraries

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment, Denis Naughten TD, has officially launched the rollout of the Home Energy Saving Kits Scheme to libraries in Leitrim and Roscommon, which is funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The launch event took place recentyl in Roscommon County Library, Abbey Street, Roscommon.

The Kits will be available to borrow free of charge for a period of 2 weeks at any one time.

The Kits, designed by Dublin's EnergyAgency Codema, have been available in all Dublin City libraries since they were introduced last year.

The Home Energy Saving Kits contain six easy-to-use devices to help householders save energy and cut costs.

Officials from Leitrim and Roscommon County Councils with Minister Denis Naughten at the launch of the Home Energy Savings Kits in Roscommon County Library.

The Home Energy Saving Kit can make a significant contribution to behavioural change, as it enables homeowners to take charge of their energy use and equips them with the right information to make an informed decision on the next steps for energy efficiency improvements.

The Home Energy Saving Kits addresses three key areas of energy use in the home - space heating, hot water and electricity consumption and can identify common issues in homes such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances that might be driving up electricity bills.

Minister Denis Naughten said, "The Kit can be a first step for families and children; older people and communities in becoming much more energy aware in their homes, schools and workplaces. The Kits identify problems and help make sense of the energy we consume on a daily basis. The Home Energy Saving Kit is a tool that can help all of us use less energy and use it more efficiently. I’m really pleased that my home county of Roscommon and Leitrim are the first two counties to benefit from a national roll-out."

A survey form is included with every Kit. The results of the surveys returned are really positive.

Survey results

- 96% of users would recommend the Kit to someone else;

- 85% of people think more about how they use energy in their home after using the Kit;

- 78% of people are taking more actions to keep the heat in by closing doors, drawing curtains or using draught excluders as a result of using the Kit;

- 70% now turn off lights when not using them;

- 57% of users are now thinking about making home energy efficiency upgrades to their homes particularly around wall insulation and

- 40% of users are thinking about buying energy saving light bulbs.