Cancer patients encouraged to avail of free transport for treatment

The Irish Cancer Society operates a free transport service for patients attending hospital for chemotherapy treatment.

Volunteer Drivers pick the patient up at the door of their home, drop them at the hospital door, then when finished treatment, will pick them up and drop them home. Volunteer expenses are paid.

Patients wishing to avail of this free service should contact their healthcare professional, visit the Irish Cancer Society’s website here or contact the Irish Cancer Society for more information on 01 2310 522.