Rooskey to London Cycle Challenge

The lads are all set for their massive cycle to London to raise funds for "The Sick Children's Fund" - helping families within the Shannonside region who have sick children.

Why not come out and wave them off and wish them luck on Tuesday morning, March 13 when they embark on this challenge at 7am.

Please tell your friends and relations in London to join them for their arrival on London Bridge at approx. 2pm on 16 March.

Anybody wishing to make a donation either monetary or with a prize can do so to any committee member. Any help would be greatly appreciated.