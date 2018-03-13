Guaranteed Irish members call on government to provide funding to help showcase Ireland’s exceptional reputation

The 300+ members of Guaranteed Irish, the not-for-profit business membership organisation championing homegrown and international businesses operating in Ireland, are calling on the Irish government to better recognise and acknowledge the contribution made by these businesses to local communities and the overall Irish economy.

The organisation is also calling for government funding to support their objective of showcasing Ireland’s exceptional reputation – at home and abroad - as a great place to work and do business.

This call for increased support from the Irish government will be re-iterated during a ‘Meet Guaranteed Irish’ event in Buswells Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday, March 27, which is taking place to coincide with the fact that March has been designated the first ever Guaranteed Irish Month.

The ‘Meet Guaranteed Irish’ event will showcase the wide range of businesses operated by members. Guests, including political representatives, will be invited to learn first-hand about the contribution Guaranteed Irish members make to the Irish economy.

The 300+ members of Guaranteed Irish employ nearly 50,000 people in Ireland, generating a turnover of €11bn. Globally, members generate a turnover of €25.84bn, with 46% currently exporting, primarily to the UK, US and mainland Europe.

A range of Guaranteed Irish members will be available at the event to share their unique experiences of how operating out of Ireland has added a competitive advantage to their business – at home and overseas. They will highlight how availability of top talent, strong access to Government support, and an inherent culture of innovation has also been extremely beneficial for their operations. This event will also offer members an opportunity to network with political representatives, as well as other Guaranteed Irish members. Companies interested in joining the organisation are also very welcome to attend.

