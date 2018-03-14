HSE need to explain why Home Help hours were reduced by almost 30,000 hours says Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Sinn Fein TD, Deputy Martin Kenny, has called on the HSE to explain how the number of Home Help Hours provided in Sligo-Leitrim reduced by almost 30,000 hours in 2017 compared to 2016, when there is clearly a demand for Home Help in the region.

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer, Deputy Kenny said: “In answer to a parliamentary question by Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly TD, the HSE stated that Home Help Hours in Sligo-Leitrim and West Cavan for 2016 was 433,067 and in 2017 they were 406,354 almost 30,000 less home help hours in this region.

“This is completely unacceptable and I would like the HSE to explain why this is the case. It is clear that from calls I receive from constituents looking for Home Help that the demand has not reduced.

“I would hope that this is not an attempt to privatise Home Help care as I am aware of a number of people who were refused Home Help by the HSE and advised that they could receive Home Help from private providers in their area.

“Home Help is an essential service for the sick and elderly especially in rural Ireland where people may not have anyone else calling to see them from one end of the week to the other.

“It is an increase in Home Help hours that is needed not a reduction and I would like the HSE to explain what is going on here.”