Warning issued as computer scam hits Leitrim residents

The Windows computer scam is once again doing the rounds in Leitrim with a number of households reporting receiving calls in the past few days from people claiming to work for Microsoft.

The con artists then inform the householder they are ringing about an issue with the homeowner's personal computer.

If you receive such a call, immediately hang up and do not engage in conversation with these people.

Never give them access to your laptop or computer and never give them any banking or credit card details.

This scam has become more common and now con artists are using mobiles with Irish numbers to contact their victims. Companies such as Microsoft never contact customers to report issues with personal computers. Please be mindful and never give

details over the phone.