Deputy Eugene Murphy slams HSE decision to not automatically award medical cards to all cancer patients

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has slammed the HSE decision to not automatically award medical cards to all cancer patients which he says has come as a devastating blow to cancer patients who are already under extreme pressure.

Deputy Murphy said that cancer patients are incredibly disappointed at the outcome of a HSE review into the provision of automatic medical cards following a cancer diagnosis. He was speaking following a reply to a Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Question posed to Minister for Health, Simon Harris about proposals to automatically award medical cards to people who receive a cancer diagnosis.

“At present, medical cards are automatically awarded to children and adolescents under the age of 18 who are given a cancer diagnosis. There was a genuine expectation among cancer patients, and support organisations, that following this review, this would be extended to all those who receive a cancer diagnosis.

“This is totally unacceptable- I am dealing with many people who have a cancer diagnosis in counties Roscommon and Galway and they are under extreme pressure and strain and the last thing they need is a battle on their hands to fight for a medical card.

“I am calling on Minister Harris to take action on this matter. A directive from the Government should be given to ensure that all patients who receive a cancer diagnosis are awarded a medical card,” concluded Murphy.