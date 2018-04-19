Tourism Trade evening to take place in Bundoran

A gathering of the tourism trade from the Bundoran, Ballyshannon and wider area will take place this Tuesday, April 24 in the Great Northern Hotel from 5pm until 8pm.

The event is an initiative of the Discover Bundoran Tourism Partnership and will see operators from the region gather to network and make other operators aware of the product and services they offer.

John O’Connell, Chairperson of Discover Bundoran, sees the event as an important one for local businesses and tourism attractions ‘we are very much aware that visitors will google an attraction or call into the tourist office when they arrive to find out what there is to do. However visitors are as likely to ask the person who is serving them their dinner, their coffee or in a shop “what is there to do” or “what is this or that attraction” like. To this end, everyone in the town and in the area is an ambassador and it’s important that they know what attractions are available in the area which is why we are organising this evening. All front of house staff, counter staff etc from businesses in the area will be invited to attend and talk to the operators to see what services, activities and attractions are available to the visitor.’

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth is organising the event ‘we’ve had very positive reactions from the local and wider trade who will all be attending. We see this event as an ideal opportunity for local staff to familiarise themselves with attractions in the area, meet the operators and make connections. We would also like to invite interested members of the public to attend to give them an idea of what’s happening in the area and maybe get some ideas for some day trips! Admission is free as well as there being no charge to exhibitors. We would hope that operators will use the opportunity to network with each other and to create possible partnerships and collaborations.'

For more information on the event, tourism operators can log on to www.discoverbundoran.com/tourismtrade where they can also register to attend.

More details are available from trade@discoverbundoran.com

Read Also:

Anger over failure to include Leitrim as part of Wild Atlantic Way Region