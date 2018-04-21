Site acquired for new Sligo Garda Station

Site acquired for new Garda Station - McLoughlin



The Office of Public Works and the Chief State Solicitors Office are finalising the purchase of a suitable site for the new Sligo Garda Station. The process it expected to be completed in the coming days.

Commenting on the news, local Fine Gael TD, Tony McLoughlin said: “I am delighted that the project to build the new regional headquarters is moving forward at pace. Planning for this €20m development in the Caltragh area will commence imminently.

“It is vital that our Gardaí get the facilities they deserve to do their very important work.

“I was also very pleased to see Sligo-based firm Kilcawley Construction has been appointed as contractor for the project to build the new Garda Station in Athlone which is due to be completed in two years’ time,” the Fine Gael TD said.