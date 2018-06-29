Anger of waiting times for occupational therapist appointments in Leitrim

Sinn Fein county councillor, Padraig Fallon has described as outrageous the current waiting times for individuals seeking a visit from an Occupational Therapist.

Cllr Fallon told the Leitrim Observer; “I have received calls from individuals waiting to be seen by an Occupational Therapist who have been told it could be up to three months before the Occupational Therapist can get to them.”

Fallon said that in one such case, an elderly lady has being awarded a mobility aid grant to get a stairs lift which she urgently needs, but work cannot start until an Occupational Therapist report has being submitted.

“ The OT department says it will be months before they can get to see this lady.

“ This is simply unacceptable,” he said.

“I understand that there is an issue here around staffing levels and providing cover for OTs that are on leave. Clearly the Minister for Health needs to recruit more staff.

“I have asked Deputy Martin Kenny to raise this issue with the Minister for Health in the Dáil.

“The HSE need to implement better management of these types of services and ensure that proper cover is in place before staff go on leave.”