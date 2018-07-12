Leitrim councillor calls for increase in social housing income threshold

Current social housing income limits are “unfair” and “unrealistic” and must be increased, say Leitrim County Councillors

Cllr Mary Bohan highlighted the issue noting the current income limit of €26,000 is “causing hardship for many people”.

“In the case of a husband, wife and three children where the income is €30,000, there is no way they can go get a mortgage and they are €4,000 over the threshold for social housing.

“Are they to be forced into renting for the rest of their lives?” she asked.

“The income threshold hasn't gone up but the cost of housing has. The threshold for social housing has to be raised.”

Cllr Enda Stenson suggested Leitrim County Council should have some discretion when it came to the maximum threshold.

The motion was unanimously passed and the local authority will call on the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, to consider the change.