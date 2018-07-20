Mulvey triplets celebrate First Holy Communion in London

Sean and Josie Mulvey, members of the Leitrim People's Association London, had a wonderful day on Sunday, June 24 celebrating the first holy communion of their triplets Annie, Ruairi and Katie Mulvey.

“It only seems like yesterday since we announced their arrival into the world. The triplets were born at UCLH prematurely at 29 weeks on the 15th August 2010, and after a short spell in hospital have gone from strength to strength,” says Josie.

The communion was celebrated at St. Sebastian and St. Pancras, Hay Lane with celebrations continuing at Hendon Football Club.

They were joined by family and friends, many of whom travelled from Leitrim and Canada to be join them for their big day.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last seven years and sent cards and well wishes for Annie, Ruairi and Katie on their communion day,” says Josie.

