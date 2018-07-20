Public Participation Network meet with local groups in Dromahair

Leitrim Public Participation Network, Secretariat, met with Community Groups in Dromahair recently. This was the first in a series of meetings organised by the Secretariat to engage with Community Groups, to listen to the ideas and hear their concerns regarding local and national issues.



The meeting was very well attended with representatives from Tidy Towns Heritage and Development Association Groups. There were lots of ideas and views exchanged.

Members of Dromahair community groups and Leitrim PPN Secretariat at The Depot, Dromahair.



The PPN is currently working on a number of projects, the mapping of defibrillators in Leitrim and the very topical issue of researching the sustainable options for single house (domestic) wastewater treatment systems.



Leitrim PPN will be holding further meetings throughout the County. Please keep up to date with these events by checking online at www.leitrimppn.ie and on our Facebook and Twitter channels, and don’t forget to let us publicise your meeting or event through our social media.

Read Also:

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Leitrim forecasting a good summer