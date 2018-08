McGowan's in Kinlough strikes again!

The €250,000 win came in Saturday night's Lotto Plus 2 draw and the National Lottery is urging people to check their tickets.

The winning ticket was sold at McGowan's Spar, Main Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

The winning numbers are 12, 18, 33, 34, 36, 42 and the bonus number of 3.

It could be you!!