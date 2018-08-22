Classic phone box is new tourist information point in Drumsna

On Sunday evening, August 26, at 7.30pm Drumsna Development Association will launch their new tourist information point in the replica of the classic P&T Telephone Box on Main Street beside Gannon’s wood carving workshop.

The launch will be followed by a short informative talk on the history of the telephone by Mr. Francis Devenney.

The reproduction of the classic telephone box was donated to the group by Drumcree Joinery, Drumsna. The committee wish to thank Raymond and Colm McHugh for this finely constructed piece.

Raymond and Colm have another telephone box at their workshop on the Mohill road so this beautiful work can be seen by many.

This classic reproduction is a wonderful addition to the streetscape in the village.

