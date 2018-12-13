Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Jobs this week in Leitrim
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
Manorhamilton Childcare Services are seeking to recruit a manager.
Chatterland Playschool and creche, Elphin currently have a vacancy for an early years educator.
For details on the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
