Football success for Lough Allen College girls against Carrigallen

Girls Football

Well done to our senior girls football team who enjoyed a win in their league game away to Carrigallen Vocational School in tough conditions.

Despite trailing by 1-4 to 4 points at half time, the girls put in a superb second half performance to run out convincing winners on a scoreline of 2-9 to 2-5.

Best for LAC were Ellen Gallagher, Niamh McPartland, Rebecca McLoughlin and Paula Gallagher.

Our under 14 girls were also in action in Carrigallen on 27th of November, but unfortunately lost out to the home side.

There were some very good individual performances from the Lough Allen girls and plenty to build upon going forward.

Best for LAC were Shyneece Gallagher, Shona Wynne and Phyllis McMorrow. Thanks to Mr Butler who mentors this team.

This under 14 girl’s team played Manorhamilton on 4th of December in Drumkeeran. Despite being ahead during the first half, the girls were narrowly beaten by two points.

Best for LAC were Sorcha Lowe, Niamh Ryan and Hannah Clancy. Thanks to Mr Butler who coaches the team and to Ms O’Grady who assisted on the day.



Foróige

Yvonne Heijneman spoke to our school population about workshops which are being run free by Foróige under the Peace programme.

‘Leadership for Life’ is a workshop whereby you learn to be a leader which is accredited by NUI Galway.

You will learn through activities, make new friends, share your skills and gain a qualification. These workshops are taking place in Dromahair and you can contact yvonne.heijneman@foroige.ie (086 7867330) for more details.

Thanks to Mr Toal for organising this presentation.