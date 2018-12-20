2019 funding is now available for angling projects and events in Leitrim

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2019 and is now inviting applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Leitrim.

The programme, which is one of the funding mechanisms of the National Strategy for Angling Development, awarded funding to 62 Irish angling events and 10 teams representing Ireland in overseas international events to the combined value of €30,000 in 2018.

In Leitrim, the World Pairs Angling Championships, the Ballinamore Coarse Angling Festival and the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland’s All Ireland Championships were awarded funding as part of the scheme this year; these events were held on the Shannon and Erne river catchments.

The events and initiatives which are eligible for funding in 2019 are as follows:

- Large international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling and contribute to local economies, supporting jobs and businesses.

- Novice angler events & training courses which increase participation in angling including funding of transport hire for participants to facilitate attendance at novice angler events.

- Information dissemination / initiatives to promote fisheries awareness / conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource / promotion of angling as a key Irish tourism activity e.g. Production of high quality angling promotional videos / seminars / coaching / training / workshops etc.

- Juvenile and minority angling teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad.



Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Our 2019 Sponsorship Programme will play an important role in driving angling participation among novice and junior anglers in Leitrim. The Sponsorship Programme has awarded €30,000 per year over the past five years to angling clubs and groups nationwide to help in the delivery of local angling events.

“In addition to supporting those who are casting for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity to grow our angling tourism product. The Sponsorship Scheme offers clubs and associations an incentive to engage overseas anglers to visit our renowned wild fisheries and to enjoy fishing here in a conservation focused manner.”

Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Scheme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The scheme will remain open for funding applications until January 18th 2019 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year; all applications can be made online at https://www.fisheriesireland. ie/Angling-Information/ sponsorship-programme.html . Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the scheme requirements.