Charity match in Bornacoola next Sunday

Looking for something to do over the Christmas holidays that will get you away from the TV for a few hours?

Why not go out and support the lads on Sunday, 30th December playing to raise funds for both the Ballinamore Patient Comfort fund and Leitrim Lions Club at 1.30pm at the Bornacoola GAA pitch, Dromod. The Copper Still Cup is also on the line.

It promises to be a fun-filled afternoon and refreshments will be served the day.