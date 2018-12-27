Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends Dromahair wedding of Claire McTernan and John Paul Phelan

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD attended the wedding of Claire McTernan and John Paul Phelan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair last Friday.

Picture shows Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD congratulating the bride and groom following their marriage.

Claire is the daughter of former FG Leitrim County Councillor, John McTernan and Mary McTernan who are well know for their work with the suicide prevention group STOP.

Among the one hundred guests in the church were former FG TD Lucinda Creighton and her husband, former Sen. Paul Bradford.

Photos by Brian Farrell