Templeport woman announced as Fine Gael election candidate for Cavan-Monaghan

Fine Gael has chosen its third general election candidate for Cavan-Monaghan.

Sandra McIntyre from Templeport, West Cavan has been added to the ticket by Fine Gael headquarters. Sandra is a former Chair of youth organisation Foróige and is currently Vice-Chair of the National Council of the group.

Sitting Deputy Heather Humphreys and Senator Joe O’Reilly were selected by Fine Gael party members last year, with a third candidate to be selected.