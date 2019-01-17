Feighan welcomes €40,000 grant to Annaduff GAA Club

Senator Frank Feighan Feighan has welcomed €40,000 in Sports Capital Funding for Annaduff GAA club for the provision of a Multi-user Games Area.

“This is a major boost for Annaduff GAA and I am delighted to receive confirmation of this significant funding allocation from my colleague, Brendan Griffin, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport

“This grant allocation for Annaduff GAA is among the first set of allocations under the 2018 round of the SCP and relate to projects previously deemed invalid under the 2017 round of the programme which have now been corrected.

“Minister Shane Ross also informed me recently that it will be towards the end of Quarter 2 this year, at the earliest, before the full set of allocations under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital programme are announced.

“This funding programme represents an excellent value for money investment. Investing in sport is good for the health of the nation, both literally and economically.”