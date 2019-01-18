30 new car-parking spaces promised for Dromod Railway Station

Iarnród Éireann is to begin works at Dromod train station to provide an additional 30 parking spaces. It’s hoped work will begin in February.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon commented, “Parking at the train station has been a major problem for some time; in fact I first wrote to Iarnród Éireann about the issue this time last year.

“The current car park has spaces for around 60 vehicles but with increasing numbers of people commuting, demand has increased substantially.

“I have been receiving calls from frustrated commuters who have been unable to park their car at Dromod train station because there are no spaces left. They’re having to park on nearby roads and are worried about leaving their cars there all day.

“I have been liaising with Iarnród Éireann for almost 12 months and I am very pleased to have received confirmation this week that the car park will be extended.

“The letter states that an additional 30 spaces will be provided. More lighting, CCTV and ticket machines will also be installed.

“This will bring the total number of spaces at Dromod train station to 86, including 2 disabled parking bays.

“It’s anticipated that work will begin in February and will take three months to complete. This is a very welcome development and I will continue to work with Iarnród Éireann to ensure that the works are completed on schedule,” Deputy Scanlon said.

Local councillor, Sean McGowan who has long campaigned to have the car park extended at Dromod Station, welcomed the news and the fact that two disabled parking spaces have been included in the proposed works.

Cllr McGowan said he hopes the company will also provide space for charging electric vehicles as they do in other stations and said he will follow the matter up with Iarnród Éireann.

Cllr McGowan said parking at the station had become a huge issue with cars spilling out of the car park and parking out on the road. This was particularly bad at peak times and also at Christmas.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the approach road from Dromod to the railway bridge to reinforce and strengthen the banks on both sides of the road.

It is understood that a new safety barrier and footpaths will be installed in the area.