Senator Frank Feighan pays tribute to Marian Harkin

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has paid tribute to Marian Harkin, MEP, who has decided not to contest the upcoming European Parliament Elections.

Senator Feighan said: “As both an MEP and TD, Marian always cared passionately about the West of Ireland. She is a politician for whom I have always had huge admiration and respect.

“I served as a Senator from 2002-2004 when Marian was first elected to Europe. I always found her extremely helpful, very diligent and always gave great advice.

“As a politician, Marian was always on top of local, national and international issues and I want to wish her very well into the future.”

Matt Carthy MEP echoed those sentiments saying: "I want to send my sincere best wishes to Marian Harkin for the future and to thank her for her goodwill and cooperation as a colleague in the European Parliament and as fellow MEP for the Midlands North West constituency.
 
"While we did not always agree on the role of the EU or on the solutions to the many issues facing people in our constituency, we did work well together on issues of common concern.
 
"Whether in politics or the voluntary sector Marian has always made a positive contribution and I’m sure she will continue to do so in the future. I wish her all the best."

There have been glowing tributes paid to the popular MEP following her announcement yesterday not to seek re-election.