Social Innovation Fund Ireland calls for applications from organisations ‘igniting’ impact in Leitrim

The Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) has announced a new €550,000 Ignite Fund which will support the most innovative charities and social enterprises in Ireland. The Fund has four Awards to which organisations can apply: Empowering Families, Music to Impact, Harnessing Ability and Youth Resilience.

Organisations which SIFI already support include; Social Farming Ireland which coordinates social farming activities in Ireland, by providing placements on farms for a range of people including people with disabilities, those recovering from mental ill health and brain injuries, young people, older people, long-term unemployed, and asylum seekers as well as many others across Connaught including Meals 4 Health and Ready Steady Circus! as examples of the 86 Social Innovation Projects they have supported to date.

The Ignite Fund is created by Social Innovation Fund Ireland and supported by several private philanthropists and the Department of Rural and Community Development from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Applicants have the potential to win Awards packages (including cash grants and business supports) worth between €50,000 to €75,000.

The Empowering Families Award is open to applications from innovative projects or organisation's working with families experiencing disadvantage and that provide training and support to parents or guardians of children aged 6-12 years, in order to develop their parental capacity.

The Music to Impact Award is open to innovative projects or organisations which use music as a means to enhance wellbeing or promote social inclusion for children, young people or adults.

The Harnessing Ability Award is open to organisations whose mission is to create economic opportunity for adolescents or adults with disabilities through innovative programmes that enhance skills, drive leadership potential and provide job opportunities. The Award is supported by the W2 Foundation and also Ralph and Maureen Parkes.

The Youth Resilience Award is open to innovative projects focused on the mental health of young people in Ireland in the context of increased social and digital media use. The Youth Resilience Award is also supported by W2 Foundation and Ralph and Maureen Parkes.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of SIFI, said; “Through the Ignite Fund, we are delighted to partner with a number of ambitious Irish private philanthropists who want to support non-profit organisations in Ireland addressing a range of social issues we face today.

Last year, the Department of Rural and Community Development committed to continue matching SIFI funding up to €25 million, creating a potential €50m fund for social innovation in Ireland. We are calling on individuals, families, SME’S, foundations, and trusts to take example from the philanthropists who have got behind the Ignite Fund and to join us on our mission to create the world’s best eco-system for social innovation in Ireland.’’

Social Innovation Fund Ireland are also calling for applications to (1) Children and Youth Education Fund which is open to all innovative projects offering either preventive supports or interventions for children and young people and their mental health, (2) Children and Youth Mental Health Fund which is open to all innovative projects offering either preventive supports or interventions for children and young people and their mental health and (3) Mná na hÉireann, Women of Ireland Fund which is open for applications from organisations that support and empower women to progress their education or

progress into new or more sustainable employment.

The closing date for applications is May 6, 2019.

For more information please visit www.socialinnovation.ie or attend one of SIFI’s Roadshows in Galway or Dublin. Register for your event of choice by visiting www.socialinnovation.ie/open-for-applications/.