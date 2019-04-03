Leitrim company helping students with launch of VIP@Work Internship Desk

Momentum [educate + innovate] have launched a VIP@Work Internship Desk at their offices in Leitrim village.

Designed to help future interns, companies and business support organisations learn about internships in Ireland and Europe, the Internship desk is equipped with information on the availability of internships, the legislative environment concerning internships, contact lists of potential interns, VET colleges and student organisations.

The launch of the VIP@Work Internship Desk was attended by representatives from Europe - Inqubator Leeuwarden and Friesland College from Netherlands, Crystal Clear Soft from Greece, EUEI from Denmark, North-East Regional Development Agency from Romania and Eurocrea Merchant from Italy. Local organisations from education, business support and SME's from Leitrim and Roscommon also attended the launch including - National Organic Training Skillnet, Image Skillnet, Roscommon Leader Partnership, Blakes Always Organic, Kollaboroo amongst others.

VIP@Work is an Erasmus+ Strategic Partnership initiative which is encouraging VET students to use internships to gain relevant work experience and importantly also working to build the capacity of business support organisations and intermediaries to support SMEs to become internship employers.

More information is available about the VIP@work project on www.vipatwork.erasmusplus.website