Dromahair Tidy Towns committee ask for village to be left poster free
With the countdown to the local and european elections gathering pace as posters begin to appear throughout the county, one Leitrim village is hoping requests to ensure posters are not erected within the village are respected.
The local Development Asociation and Tidy Towns Committee have written to all candidates asking them not to erect posters within the villages 50km/h speedzone.
Read Also: Manorhamilton student shines in National Debating Competition
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on