Murphy calls on Leitrim County Council to take in charge more housing estates

Independent local election candidate Jamie Murphy has called upon Leitrim County Council to listen to residents and act more urgently in relation to taking in charge of a large number of housing estates.



In 2016 there was a pilot scheme launched by the then Minister Alan Kelly with the aim of speeding of the 'taking in charge' process across the country but according to Murphy it is still much too slow.



“It has been an issue in every single estate I have visited so far especially in places like Dromahair and Manorhamilton but is a concern everywhere.



“People in places like Rockview Drive, and Millhill Lawns in Manorhamilton and Forest Grove, The Acres, Millbank Glen and Stonebridge in Dromahair have all expressed serious concerns to me about the lack of lack of public lighting, footpath maintenance among other things.



“From my experience working with my own residents association I realise that sometimes dealing with the local authority can be slow and the process of ‘taking in charge’ can be a difficult one but the length of time that many residents have been waiting, in some cases almost 10 years is simply not acceptable.”

