Castle wall and turret to be preserved at Mohill library

Remains of a fortified castle wall and turret will be left in situ and preserved on the site of Mohill library.



The building extension works at Mohill library will commence this month to redevelop the town's facility.

Following archaeological excavation the remains of what would have been the fortified castle wall and turret were found and will be preserved and left in situ.



Drawing of the old castle walls in Mohill

Hosted within the library building this new cross community space will provide Mohill with a much needed community hub for all community groups to avail of interactive equipment and resources.

This project has been supported by the EU's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and co-funded with Leitrim County Council.

Almost €360,000 has been approved for the extension.

Also read: Burst water main left Mohill properties at risk of flooding