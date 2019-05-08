Gardai continue to monitor sex offenders living locally

Leitrim Superintendent Kevin English said gardai are monitoring any sex offenders living in the county.



Supt English said once they are made aware of a registered sex offender living within a local community they monitor the situation.

Those convicted of a sex crime are issued a certificate of conviction and must report to local gardai providing their address and other details.



Garda inspectors in each local district are responsible for monitoring and managing sex offenders in their district.

Each sex offender is assigned a liaison garda or sergeant. The liaison garda or sergeant carries out a risk assessment of the offender, which determines how often they will visit the offender.



They also monitor the offender to ensure they are complying with their requirements under the law.

Sex offenders must also inform their employers about their past convictions.