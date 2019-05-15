The HSE is being 'dishonest' over Public Health Nurse hours

Drumkeerin Councillor Mary Bohan has called the HSE “dishonest” in their response to her claim that the public health nurse (PHN) in her area has had her hours reduced.



Cllr Bohan said it is “fact” that the public health nurse hours have been cut from 31 to 19.5 hours a week and that this is causing “hardship for many families.”

The HSE replied to Leitrim County Council after being requested to do so from a previous meeting saying while the public health nurse presence has been reduced, the service has engaged a registered general nurse (RGN) to ensure that the clinical needs of the population of Drumkeerin continue to be met.



Cllr Bohan said this is “simply not true.”

She asked the council to ask the HSE for the date this supposed registered general nurse started work in the Drumkeerin area and the hours provided.

Cllr Bohan exclaimed is was “unbelievable the untruths that the HSE are sending out, I will not stand over this message by the HSE to our local constituents.”

Cllr Bohan called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the HSE to look at the situation in Drumkeerin and urged them to restore the previous hours of the public health nurse.

Fair Deal Scheme

Cllrs Sean McGowan and Gerry Dolan received full support on their motions calling on the Department of Health to extend the Fair Deal Scheme to home care support for people living in their homes who fulfil the criteria on a needs assessment.

Cllr Dolan said some people “have to pay approx €1,600 a week for nursing home care.” He went on to say “some people are living in fear of losing their homes and in some cases their farms which they want to leave to their families.”

