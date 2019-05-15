Full Leitrim support for Martin Kenny's bill on one off housing

All councillors on Leitrim County Council have aside their politics and to support Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny's wastewater bill.



Cllr Caroline Mulvey’s motion to ask the Minister to put Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny’s bill on water pollution before the Oireachtas committee was given the thumbs up by her colleagues.



Cllr Mulvey said Deputy Kenny's bill must be brought before the committee as a “matter of urgency as it is a major concern for people in Leitrim.” She noted the “serious rural depopulation.”



The bill is proposed to amend the provisions of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977 to provide for the granting of discharge licence by a water services authority for the development of single houses. If passed the bill could resolve Leitrim’s current issue with planning regulations for one off houses.

