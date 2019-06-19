Drumkeerin's Annie Cullen celebrates 101st birthday

Twelve months ago our community, and indeed all the surrounding communities, joyfully celebrated with Annie Cullen and family for Annie’s 100th birthday.

Last weekend our joy was even greater as Annie, hale, hearty and as lucid as ever, celebrated birthday 101.

Last Friday this correspondent called in to wish Annie a very happy birthday the following Sunday. It was mid-day. Annie was enjoying a hearty lunch of potatoes, chicken and vegetables, which she ate and relished as she clearly recalled incidents from the past with clarity. She is a remarkable lady for she does not just dwell in the past.

She lives very much in the present and enquired about the wellbeing of so many in our community.

All in our parish and surrounding parishes wish Annie continued good health and enjoyment of life. She is an inspirational lady!