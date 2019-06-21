Seven Leitrim schools awarded for science and maths

Seven Leitrim primary schools received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) over the 2018/19 school year.

The recipient schools from Leitrim are:

St Manchan's NS, Mohill,

Ballaghameehan NS,

Drumlease NS, Dromahair,

Scoil Náisiúnta Mhic Diarmada, Kiltyclogher,

Scoil Chlann Naofa, Ballinamore,

Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon

Hunt NS

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys together with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan announced the schools won a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award (DPSM).



The Awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. This includes keeping a log of STEM activities they have undertaken throughout the school year such as classroom investigations and projects, participating in STEM-related field trips and hosting a scientist or engineer speaker visit.

Minister Humphreys said “It is fantastic to see so many young students from Leitrim taking an interest in STEM, and that their teachers are encouraging and enabling this interest.

“People working in these areas are leading the way in these growing sectors and it’s crucial to ensure uptake of STEM subjects from an early age.

The high level of engagement can be credited to the schools and teachers in Leitrim who have really put an effort in to giving their students access to STEM in a fun and educational environment.

Registration for the 2019/2020 SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths CPD courses are now open at www.primaryscience.ie