Kenny’s amendment could save rural Leitrim

Leitrim's Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has introduced his amendment of the Local Government Water Pollution Act to the Oireachtas Committee.



The amendment if passed will allow the minister to design and regulate a discharge licence which would be issued by local authorities for one-off houses, where the percolation test fails.

Deputy Kenny told the committee last week as he introduced the amendment: “The nature of the soil in parts of this region means that the standard T-test, the percolation test, will not be passed. Therefore, there must be zero discharge of effluent, no matter how efficient the waste water treatment systems are.”



He said: “The achievement of zero discharge is impossible in these areas, but it is possible in this day and age to install a system which will mean that the waste water produced will be bathing water standard.

“If discharge licences are granted in an appropriate and proportionate way, there is no danger to the environment from this amendment."



The amendment could solve the almost stall on new planning permissions for one-off houses in the county for the past decade, he said.

Deputy Kenny is confident, if passed, the simple amendment could solve the majority of issues.



Another possible solution to the one-off housing problem is being sought through a pilot scheme for a willow-based sewerage system.

An all party delegation along with chief executive Lar Power and director of services Joseph Gilhooley met with department officials in Dublin earlier this month.

Councillors Sean McGowan, Justin Warnock, Enda Stenson, Enda McGloin, Ita Reynolds-Flynn, Brendan Barry and Padraig Fallon attended and contributed to the meeting.

Cllr McGowan told the paper it was a “positive meeting” and said he hopes to see major progress on this issue by the end of the year.



A progress report is expected before the next meeting of Leitrim County Council in July.

Leitrim County Council said they could not provide any more details on the timeline of workshops expected to take place with the EPA and departments of Environment and Housing.

