Minister Ring calls for ‘progress not protest’

While Minister Michael Ring's visit to Drumshanbo and Mohill last Friday June 28 was heralded as a “good news day” in both towns, Cllr Des Guckian had a different view.



The independent councillor took the opportunity to protest both official events and carried a placard with 'Save The West' written on it.



The councillor picketed the official opening of the new 1km Blueway extension and also stood outside of Canon Donohoe Hall in Mohill to protest at the launch of Mohill's Economic Development Plan.



Cathaoirleach Enda McGloin noted in his speech “nobody has done more to save the west that Minister Ring.”

Minister Michael Ring called for “progress not protest” and said he is proud to be funding the revival of the west.

Cllr Guckian's statement states that the National Plan 2040 “will finish off rural Leitrim and the west.”

He says “The west is in grave decline and literally falling apart.” He states this government “has no interest in reviving the west and Co Leitrim” and called for direct central government funding to keep our population stable.

