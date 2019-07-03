63% of Leitrim septic tanks fail inspection

63% of Leitrim septic tanks inspected in 2017 and 2018 failed the test and are posing a risk to human health and the environment.



The Environmental Protection Agency has released a review of over 2,000 inspections of septic tanks and other domestic waste water treatment systems in 2017 and 2018. Nearly half of the systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

Faulty systems can contaminate household wells and pollute rivers.

Householders should avail of the proposed expanded grant scheme when it becomes available, to address malfunctioning septic tanks.



The report found that only 37% of Leitrim tanks that failed the inspection since 2013 have been fixed.

Nationally, the report found that nearly one third of systems that failed inspections during 2013-2018 are still not fixed.

Local authorities need to take appropriate measures to ensure householders fix systems that fail inspection.

The main reason for failure of tanks was a lack of maintenance, not being desludged and discharge illegally to surface water. Leaking, ponding and rainwater run off were also reasons for tanks failing.



Commenting on the report, Dr. Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “If you do not maintain your septic tank, it can contaminate your own or your neighbour’s well or your local stream, putting your health at risk and that of your family and neighbours. You can take simple steps to maintain your septic tank by making sure it is not leaking, ponding or discharging to ditches and by cleaning it out regularly.”

The report is available on the EPA’s website.

