Mary Gilhooley celebrates reaching a century in Dromahair

Mary Gilhooley celebrated her 100th birthday on June 15, 2019. Mary is originally from Kileen, Dromahair. Daughter of Margaret (nee Mc Goldrick) and Myles Gilhooley.

She is the eldest of five girls; Peggy, Bridget (Attie), Josephine (Joe) RIP and Eileen (Fowley) RIP. Mary attended Ardvarney National School and emigrated to America in 1938, she returned home to live in 1972, where she lived with her sister Peggy.

Mary and Peggy continue to live together very happily and contented in St Phelims Nursing/Retirement Home in Dromahair.

Mary is known to all for her fun loving personality, her independent intelligent mind and her never ending interest in others.

Mary had a truly memorable 100th birthday party surrounded by family, friends and the wonderful staff and her friends in St. Phelims Nursing/Retirement home.

Pictured back from left are: Terry and Carol King,Mary Flanaghan (Director of Nursing St. Phelims), Fr. Patsy Mc Dermott, Olive and Joe Fowley. Front from left: Mary Gilhooley (100) and her sister Peggy Flannery (98). Inset: Mary's birthday cake. Pictures: Brian Travers.