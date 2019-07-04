Mary O’Rourke - My visit to Kiltyclogher

When I looked at the piece I was writing, it struck me that it was as a child would write: ‘My visit to Dublin’ or ‘My Visit to my Grandmother’ or ‘My Visit to the Country’. But that is how I am titling my piece.

Yes, I went to Kiltyclogher on Saturday, June 8, 2019, just gone by. So what was I doing in Kiltyclogher? Well, I was attending the Seán MacDiarmada Summer School of 2019, which was held in this small Leitrim village.

I had been contacted by Regina Fahey, coordinator of the Leitrim summer school, asking me if I would attend the event and stating that I could select my own topic as long as it lay within the general theme for 2019.

This overall theme was ‘Ireland Going Forward – Where To From Here?’ Acting on her suggestion, I came up with a theme on education, which we together titled ‘Education in Ireland 2019 – Sacrificing Quality for Trends?’

Having confirmed that I would indeed go on the Saturday afternoon to talk on the above theme, I of course put it promptly out of my mind while resolving to plan closer to the time of the event.

But as we know, time races on, and soon it was a few weeks away from the date. I had been in touch with Regina, and she with me, several times in the interim period. I was particularly interested in the MacDiarmada Summer School and how it came about, and interested too in Seán MacDiarmada, the mastermind and chief organiser of the 1916 Rising.

I had read something about him a few months previously, and I liked what I had read. In particular, I was taken with the photograph of the clean-cut, good-looking young man who was portrayed in the image, an image that spoke of his sincerity of purpose as he set about the planning and implementation of one of the most remembered events of recent Irish history.

I understand that as well as being the second signatory on the Proclamation of the Irish Republic at the GPO in 1916, Seán MacDiarmada was also very much the brains behind a lot of the planning and organisation of the Rising, working hand-in-hand with Thomas Clarke. He had aimed to be a school teacher but had not realised that dream.

I said to a few people before I went, “Do you know where Kiltyclogher is?” One person said it’s in Fermanagh and another person was of the opinion it was in Donegal, and then a friend of mine said “No, Kiltyclogher is in County Leitrim.”

So away we went on Saturday, June 8. I had agreed to be there at 1pm for lunch, so we set off about 11am, armed with the directions to go Athlone to Carrick-on-Shannon, then Carrick-on-Shannon to Manorhamilton, and from Manorhamilton to Kiltyclogher. It was a beautiful day – bright sunshine, a light breeze – and I so enjoyed the journey. I knew Carrick-on-Shannon well and I had been to Manorhamilton once before, but I had never been to Kiltyclogher.

Of course there’s no need for me to tell the readers of this piece how beautiful Leitrim is. We all know the old Larry Cunningham song ‘Lovely Leitrim’. But Leitrim truly is lovely.

On that road from Manorhamilton to Kiltyclogher, we went up hills and round corners, and the gorgeous scenery opened up to our right and our left – valleys full of verdant growth, tiny villages, lovely lakes and mountains in the distance. But above all, that lovely tranquillity and the rich landscape made the journey so worthwhile.

Well we landed in Kiltyclogher to be warmly welcomed by Regina Fahey and her colleagues, Kathleen McCafferty and Pat Fox.



We had a lovely lunch, and sat in on the lecture given by Dr Padraig McGarty, who spoke about the current challenges of life in Ireland now and who has a forthcoming publication by Four Courts Press, The Irish Revolution – Leitrim 1912-1923. That is a book we should mark up for getting. He was a fine speaker, and I enjoyed the content of his lecture so much. I remembered him from his time in the Athlone IT, and after his lecture we exchanged some interesting talk together.

Regina and her committee had gathered a large crowd, who went off to have lunch as we did, and then came back for my lecture. The microphone arrangements were terrific. You could either stand at a podium with a very good mic, or you could sit in a very comfortable chair on the stage with another equally good mic. Anyway I talked away about education, and got a very good response from the audience following my lecture, via a lively question and answer debate.

I thought the MacDiarmada Summer School was excellent in so many respects – a fine big hall in the Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre with all modern acoustics, a great audience, and the people who run the school make clear that all are welcome.

In addition, they aim to ensure that there is a wide and encompassing range of issues and topics being discussed so that as many interests as possible are catered for in the course of the event.

I even had the delight of meeting an elderly relative of the Scanlan family, a lady with whom I had not been previously acquainted. She was there with her son and had come especially to hear me. My mother was from Drumcliffe in County Sligo, her name being Annie Scanlan. I haven’t had time to go through the permutations of the relationship but I’m quite sure that we are related.

After the lecture, we went up the street to the fine public statue of Seán MacDiarmada which is in the central square of the town. It is a lovely depiction of him with his attractive figure and face and his youthful exuberance all caught so expertly by the sculptor.

The people of Kiltyclogher are very determined to keep their village alive. Readers may have picked up on RTÉ recently about how they had some lovely houses which were vacant in the middle of the village.

These they advertised widely throughout Ireland so that families could come and set up home there. This was mainly because the local primary school was about to lose a teacher as numbers had declined. A number of families took up the offer and are now installed in Kiltyclogher, with their children enrolled in the local primary school. Now that was surely a bold and innovative stroke by the people of Kiltyclogher to keep the flame alive in their village.

We came home again through the dales and hills and greenery of lovely Leitrim, this time to be enjoyed in the full as there was not the worry of whether we would get there in time, etc. And so concluded my visit to Kiltyclogher.

But I’ll tell you something, readers, I will go again to Kiltyclogher, because I enjoyed my visit there. I liked what the MacDiarmada Summer School is doing to keep alive the name of their village and the name of Seán MacDiarmada, and in this period when we look back and marvel at the bravery and courage of those men of 1916, I will forever think of Kiltyclogher in County Leitrim.

So I had a lovely summer excursion to a lovely place where I had not been before, and met lovely people whom I had not met before.

What more could one ask for a summer excursion, but that it would include all of what I experienced in my journey there, the wonderful people I met and the opportunities I had to talk about my favourite subject, education.

So well done to Kiltyclogher, and I am already looking forward to my next visit there, hopefully in 2020.

