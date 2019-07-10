Fr Eamonn Bredin celebrates 50th anniversary of his ordination

Rossinver native, theologian and author, Fr Eamonn Bredin recently celebrated mass in St Aidan's Chapel, Glenaniff to mark the fiftieth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

The mass took place 50 years to the day of his ordination.

Fr Eamonn was joined by fellow priests, Fr Pat Farrelly, PP, Ballaghmeehan, Fr John Phair, PP Bawnboy, Fr Thomas Keoghan, PP Kinlough, Fr Maurice McMorrow, PP Kinawley together with family, friends and parishioners from Rossinver.

Fr Eamonn Bredin lectured for many years at the Institute of Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry at Mount Oliver in Dundalk as well as spending some time in ministry in Lima, Peru.

Since then Fr Eamonn has served in the parishes of Glenade, Drumkeerin, Arva and currently lives in the parish of Kinawley.

During the mass Fr Eamonn reflected on his years in the priesthood and was thankful for the many experiences he has had.

We thank Fr Eamonn for his dedication and wish him many years of good health.

Read Also: Traffic delays expected as roadworks set to begin next week in Carrick-on-Shannon