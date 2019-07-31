Centra Quality Award for McGoldrick's Dromahair

Pictured at the 2019 Centra Quality Awards was Sinead and Joe McGoldrick from McGoldrick’s Centra, Dromahair with (far left) Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra Ireland and (far right) Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA.

The purpose of this annual awards ceremony is to congratulate and acknowledge the on-going dedication from Centra stores around the country to demonstrate exemplary standards of store cleanliness and hygiene.

A total of 444 Irish Centra stores received awards during the ceremony, with 301 receiving the Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award and 143 receiving the enviable Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award, much to their own and managers’ delight.

Picture: Don MacMonagle

