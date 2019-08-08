Unemployment figures up 5% in Leitrim for July

Unemployment in Co Leitrim has risen 5% on figures for June according to the latest announcement from the Central Statistics Office.

The figures, released late last week show that, in July, 1,847 people were registered as unemployed in the county. This is up from 1,756 in June.

A breakdown of those on the live register in the county's two Social welfare offices, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton, revealed that the majority of unemployed live in the south of the county.

Figures for Carrick-on-Shannon show that there were 1,415 on the live register at the social welfare office in July 2019. This is up 78 from figures for June.

432 persons were on the live register at the Manorhamilton social welfare office last month. Again this is up slightly on figures for June 2019 when there were 419 on the live register.

Nationally, by far the biggest group collecting unemployment are Irish nationals.